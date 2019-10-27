Careers My brilliant career: Self-starter knows the business strategist game Kgati Khutjo Diaz (KK Diaz) is the CEO of A-Game Business Consulting BL PREMIUM

Tell me about the work you do as the CEO and founder of A-Game?

Being a founder of a business is an activity with an expiration date. I never consider myself a founder because the work I do is 99.9% focused on the building of the business, not so much in starting it.