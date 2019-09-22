Careers How to ... Reduce worker absenteeism BL PREMIUM

Workplace and other stress has led to high levels of absenteeism, and this is bad news for morale, productivity and profitability.

Nicol Mullins, an executive committee member at the South African Reward Association, says: "When absenteeism is rife across an enterprise, it may be the tip of the iceberg, indicating a more general dissatisfaction among employees."