My Brilliant Career: Sole-searching leads to new lie in shoe business
Frances Edwards is the CEO and creative director at House of Cinnamon, an Afro-European accessories company
01 September 2019 - 00:13
What do you do at work each day?
I start the day by going through my to-do list and attempt to tick off as many items as possible. I answer urgent e-mails, check on the status of current and new orders, discuss admin/action items with my team, liaise with my cobbler, attempt to spend some time on social media and reading up on relevant articles on anything new in the digital world.
