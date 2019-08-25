How to ... Bring HR into the 21st century
25 August 2019 - 05:00
Viewing employees as resources is outdated and "human relationships" rather than "human resources" should be what "HR" stands for. This is the view of leadership coach Anja van Beek, who believes the name change is just one adjustment that traditional HR needs.
She has the following advice:
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.