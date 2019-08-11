My Brilliant Career: Head in the cloud, feet firmly on the ground
Erica Floweday is operations director, jack of all trades and ‘chief whip’ at tech firm Network Configurations
11 August 2019 - 00:05
Tell me about the work you do at Network Configurations, and about the company and what it does.
Netconfig is a specialist cloud and technology provider which focuses on a range of issues, including IT services and support, networking, cabling and wireless CCTV, and software development.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.