My Brilliant Career: SA ideal for foreigners to learn to speak English
Ilse Liebenberg is the marketing and sales director at Oxford English Academy
04 August 2019 - 00:05
What are some of the challenges trainers face when teaching English to non-English speakers?
Teaching English as a foreign language (EFL) presents a variety of challenges in the classroom. Students are placed in a class based on their level, meaning you may encounter students from different nationalities, varying in age, in a class together. Teachers sometimes face extreme cultural and social differences, so not only are teachers required to have subject knowledge, they must be socially aware and good at classroom management. Each student will have a different set of needs, goals and strengths that requires individual focus.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.