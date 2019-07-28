Careers My Brilliant Career: Lifting complex building projects to new heights Guy Park is the head of the raised access flooring department at KBAC Flooring BL PREMIUM

Access flooring is a "false raised floor": a modular panel flooring system installed above an existing concrete floor to create a void that accommodates - but hides - services such as data and electrical cables, plumbing and air distribution. Access flooring is modular and therefore flexible enough to allow changes to the "underfloor area" to be made quickly and cost-effectively.