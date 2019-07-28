How to ... Encourage workers to grow
CVs are no longer the most important document in assessing candidates
28 July 2019 - 00:10
The concept of a job for life is considered outdated. Today, people would rather work for a number of employees during the course of their careers, with the focus being on their own development.
Lyndy van den Barselaar, the MD of ManpowerGroup SA, says: "It's critical for organisations to recognise the new reality of 'career for me' and make the shift from being job providers to being career enablers. [Employers] need to redefine their relationship with employees as a mutually beneficial partnership and build a culture that encourages growth."
