Careers

How to ...

How to ... get useful info from your job interview

25 March 2018 - 00:03 Margaret Harris
Job interview. Picture: THE SOWETAN/VATHISWA RUSELO
Job interview. Picture: THE SOWETAN/VATHISWA RUSELO

Job interviews can be scary - you really want to make a good impression. But they also offer an opportunity to get more information about the company and the available position. ManpowerGroup South Africa MD Lyndy van den Barselaar advises job seekers to prepare a few questions before an interview:

• What would you like from me during my first three months? This will give you an idea of what is expected of you in your new job. The question also shows that you care about the organisation and its success;

• What would be my biggest challenge if I were to get the job? The question gives a clear idea of where you need to focus;

• What are the longer-term expectations for the position? "The answer will help you to gauge the longevity of the position, the growth opportunities and the importance of this position in the organisation - important information when making your decision around taking on a new job," says Van den Barselaar; and

• Would I have a mentor or coaching? It is useful to know whether you'll be thrown into the deep end and expected to thrive or if you'll be supported in your new role.

Read more about job interviews

How to … Stand out in a job interview

Don't be afraid to show how much you want the job, your enthusiasm will set you apart
Careers
1 month ago

How to ... ace a promotion interview

In job interviews, you, and the company, are unknown quantities, but when you are up for promotion, the interview takes a different form.
Careers
4 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Popular Articles

My Brilliant Career: Aids activist is passionate believer in social justice
Careers

How to ... get useful info from your job interview
Careers

My Brilliant Career: A woman who has proved herself in a man's world
Careers

How to... Ensure your hiring reflects new trends
Careers