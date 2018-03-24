How to ... get useful info from your job interview

Job interviews can be scary - you really want to make a good impression. But they also offer an opportunity to get more information about the company and the available position. ManpowerGroup South Africa MD Lyndy van den Barselaar advises job seekers to prepare a few questions before an interview:

• What would you like from me during my first three months? This will give you an idea of what is expected of you in your new job. The question also shows that you care about the organisation and its success;

• What would be my biggest challenge if I were to get the job? The question gives a clear idea of where you need to focus;

• What are the longer-term expectations for the position? "The answer will help you to gauge the longevity of the position, the growth opportunities and the importance of this position in the organisation - important information when making your decision around taking on a new job," says Van den Barselaar; and

• Would I have a mentor or coaching? It is useful to know whether you'll be thrown into the deep end and expected to thrive or if you'll be supported in your new role.