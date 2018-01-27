Careers

How to … Stand out in a job interview

28 January 2018 - 00:01 Margaret Harris
Job interview. Picture: THE SOWETAN/VATHISWA RUSELO
Job interview. Picture: THE SOWETAN/VATHISWA RUSELO

A favourite question in job interviews is: "What makes you stand out from the other candidates?" Lyndy van den Barselaar, MD of recruitment and consulting firm ManpowerGroup South Africa, says job seekers should work on a killer answer to that tricky question. "Job seekers are constantly looking for new ways to make a lasting, positive impression on their interviewers and set themselves apart from other candidates." She has this advice:

  • Don't be arrogant. Instead of singing your own praises, explain how your skills would work well in a team;
  • Turn the question around and talk about what you like about the organisation and how your abilities are synergistic;
  • Move away from your list of accomplishments and towards your personal story; and
  • Don't be afraid to show how much you want the job. Your enthusiasm will set you apart. "Perhaps the organisation has a message or cause that aligns with your beliefs, or a corporate culture you'd like to be a part of. All of these are reasons, beyond the salary and the benefits, that you'd like to take on this role, and your interviewer will appreciate that."

More 'How to …'

How To ... Get your office design right

The design of our workspaces can affect our attitudes to work
Careers
7 days ago

How to ... be a smarter borrower

Many South Africans will begin the new year deep in debt because of the temptations of the festive season.
Careers
14 days ago

How to ... be productive but not exhausted

You worked nonstop this week, but your to-do list remains as long as it was on Monday morning. What's going on?
Careers
1 month ago

How to ... Be a good manager without any practice

Congratulations! You've been promoted to a management position. What now? Lyndy van den Barselaar, the MD of recruitment company ManpowerGroup, says ...
Careers
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Popular Articles

My Brilliant Career: Sticking to his guns until his trade expos are a hit
Careers

How to … Stand out in a job interview
Careers

How To ... Get your office design right
Careers

My Brilliant Career: Committed to making the world a better place to live
Careers