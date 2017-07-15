How to ...

Learning from, rather than dismissing, millennials, can benefit all age groups, says Frances Okosi, a partner at law firm Baker McKenzie in Johannesburg.

She says members of the older generation often simply see millennials as complainers. But "better communication is key to effective management ... millennials are leading the way in creating environments that encourage open dialogue".

Okosi has the following advice when dealing with millennials:

Frequent job moves are traditionally interpreted as a lack of commitment. Instead: "Millennials are offering a lesson in embracing change and pursuing fulfilment;"

Spending extra time at the office is viewed as the mark of a hard worker by older employees. But many millennials prefer to find better ways to do the job by, for example, working from home; and

Millennials ask for what they want and for answers if they don't understand. "At times, this can come across as demanding ... but it can be a good thing. The mindset of wanting to learn and grow is one that should be nurtured."