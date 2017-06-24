Careers

How to be a good leader, not an awful boss

25 June 2017 - 00:24 Margaret Harris
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Being promoted into a management position is not enough to make you a good leader — it requires hard work to get there.

Babita Mathur-Helm, a senior lecturer in organisational transformation and development at the University of Stellenbosch Business School, says: "Most managers are ineffective leaders, which results in unhappy employees and frequent staff turnover. They often fail in their role because they see themselves as the authority, with misconceptions about what it means to be a boss."

Bad bosses tend to favour processes, stability and control, and want to resolve problems quickly before getting a full understanding of what is wrong. Leaders "are willing to delay closure in order to understand the issues more fully", she says. She has the following advice:

Being the manager is not about doing everything on your own;

Understand the dynamics of your organisation and build relationships to help you to do your job better;

Allow each team member to contribute according to their skills and using their initiative; and

Encourage empathy and support in your team, and take a genuine interest in other people's lives.

Memo to the boss: put down those papers and read novels

Reading fiction is not only fun, but neuroscientists have found that novel-lovers’ understanding of other people’s viewpoint improves, writes Andrew ...
Life
25 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Popular Articles

Investing in the future of millions of South Africans
Careers

How to be a good leader, not an awful boss
Careers

How to find the right career for you
Careers

Bank teller Petunia Bogatsu offers service in several SA languages
Careers