Bank teller Petunia Bogatsu offers service in several SA languages
She tells Margaret Harris she has found that remaining calm and doing her best not to argue is the most effective way to deal with difficult customers
11 June 2017 - 09:27
Petunia Bogatsu is a bank teller with Ubank
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.