FNB's 'Steve': work smart, not harder
Singer-songwriter Kevin Britz is the owner of Voice by Design, as well as the voice behind FNB’s well-known radio ads. He tells Margaret Harris that,when he was a child, he wanted to be Michael Jackson or a doctor
30 October 2016 - 14:37
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.