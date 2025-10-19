WhatsApp’s the top tool for township businesses
A new Standard Bank study shows informal businesses are turning to easy, low-cost platforms to reach customers, while cash still dominates daily trade
19 October 2025 - 06:00
Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are adopting digital platforms with WhatsApp being the go-to platform for attracting new clients, according to a Standard Bank inaugural study on the informal economy, released this week.
Based on interviews conducted between March and May this year, the study surveyed small and medium-sized businesses accounting for 7,500 jobs — with annual turnovers of between R100,000 and R50m — across Gauteng, the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and North West...
