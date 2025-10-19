Regulator cracks down on deceitful builders
CIDB nabs 40 companies ‘scamming their way’ to public tenders
19 October 2025 - 06:24
As many as 40 construction companies have been removed from the register of contractors by the Construction Industry Development Board (CDIB) for misrepresenting their credentials to qualify for tenders they were not eligible for.
The regulator told a parliamentary committee that the companies were removed for procedural and ethical breaches in their registration conditions; falsifying documents, including bank records; and lying about projects completed to increase their grading...
