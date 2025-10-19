NEWSMAKER: ‘Clean audits can’t be downplayed’
Auditor-general takes issue with president’s ‘unhelpful posture’ on clean audits and says they are fundamental to good governance
19 October 2025 - 06:49
Clean audits are inseparable from service delivery, says auditor-general (AG) Tsakani Maluleke after attempts by President Cyril Ramaphosa to downplay the connection.
“Clean audits are foundational to good governance,” she says...
