‘Mafia state’ SA likely to hit pre-2029 ‘boiling point’
Former Goldman Sachs CEO Colin Coleman warns that corruption, criminal networks, and political capture are threatening democracy
19 October 2025 - 07:01
South Africa is turning into a mafia state in its failure to uphold the rule of law and allowing criminality and corruption to thrive amid rising unemployment and inequality.
Unless urgent measures are taken to accelerate economic growth, the structural problems and volatile security situation will worsen — potentially sparking social unrest and even triggering national and provincial elections on the country before 2029...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.