Generation Z struggles to make a living, says report
Young earners are failing to keep up with rising expenses as inflation eats into stagnating salaries
19 October 2025 - 06:56
Members of the Gen Z workforce in South Africa see their salaries quickly outpaced by inflation, and are battling to keep up with soaring rental and transport costs, as well as high student loan repayments.
This widening gap has eroded their purchasing power, leaving many Gen Z graduates reliant on family support well into their adulthood...
