Gambling obsession is costing SA dearly
Industry is minting it while the number of distressed punters seeking help is soaring
19 October 2025 - 07:06
The number of distressed gamblers seeking help has soared sevenfold in the past year as South Africans spent more than R4bn a day gambling and gaming platforms raked in R75bn in gross revenue.
The industry generated turnover of R1.14-trillion in the 2024 financial year, as millions of South Africans resorted to online and physical betting outlets in the hope of making a quick buck...
