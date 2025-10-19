Business

Gambling obsession is costing SA dearly

Industry is minting it while the number of distressed punters seeking help is soaring

19 October 2025 - 07:06
by THABISO MOCHIKO

The number of distressed gamblers seeking help has soared sevenfold in the past year as South Africans spent more than R4bn a day gambling and gaming platforms raked in R75bn in gross revenue.

The industry generated turnover of R1.14-trillion in the 2024 financial year, as millions of South Africans resorted to online and physical betting outlets in the hope of making a quick buck...

