Drastic measures needed to save small towns, says report
Small towns built around a single industry risk economic decline unless national policies are better aligned with local realities
Small towns overly reliant on single anchor industries risk being trapped in economic decline as deindustrialisation takes hold. They will continue to deindustrialise unless national policy is better aligned with local government realities, according to a new report.
"South Africa’s deindustrialising towns are trapped in a cycle of coping and fragile adaptation. Without functional institutions to foster collective agency and channel resources towards transformative projects, these communities cannot break the ‘peripheralisation loop’ that traps small towns in cycles of economic and institutional decline," said the report, compiled by strategic advisory firm Frontline Africa, and presented by the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci)...
