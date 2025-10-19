Consolidation ‘for fewer telecoms build players’
Infrastructure consolidation is set to leave just two to three major players
Consolidation at the telecoms infrastructure level is expected to gain momentum, with satellite providers set to play an increasing role in internet connectivity.
Following the approval of the merger of Vodacom’s fibre business with that of Vumatel and Dark Fibre Africa, speculation has been increasing over more similar deals as industry experts say the sector is likely to end up with two to three infrastructure providers, leaving the rest of the companies competing on services. Vodacom, MTN, Telkom and small regional fibre network providers are spending billions of rand on infrastructure. Cell C has opted to piggyback on its competitors’ networks...
