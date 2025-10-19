Buoyant Boxer adds to its airtime, data business
Boxer plans to integrate its new MVNO, Boxercom, into its rewards programme, giving 2.3-million members airtime and data perks
19 October 2025 - 06:06
Supermarket chain Boxer aims to integrate its airtime and data business into its loyalty programme as the retailer continues its store expansions.
The listed group — which was spun out of PicknPay in November last year — has launched Boxercom to offer branded SIM cards for airtime and data...
