High court backs Transnet’s choice for Durban terminal upgrade contract
12 October 2025 - 09:07
In a major boost to Transnet, the Durban high court has backed its decision to name Philippine-based shipping company, International Containers Terminal Services Inc (ICTSI), as the preferred bidder for a 25-year concession to upgrade and manage Durban Container Terminal 2 (DCT 2).
Judge Mahendra Chetty ruled on Friday Transnet had acted without prejudice to APM Terminals — controlled by Danish shipping giant Maersk — which earlier had interdicted the awarding of the contract...
