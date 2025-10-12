Equites’ cups are overflowing
South Africa’s industrial warehouses are fuller than they’ve been in 25 years, as demand for logistics space continues to grow, says leading logistics facilities firm Equites."I’ve been involved in industrial warehousing in some way or form since 2000, and we’ve never had this level of vacancy," said Equites Property Fund CEO Andrea Taverna-Turisan.At its interim results presentation, Equites reported a 1.5% vacancy rate across its South African portfolio in August, which has since fallen to just 0.3%, while the national sector vacancy sits at 1.9%.The group’s industrial rentals now sit roughly 25% above 2019 levels, which Taverna-Turisan attributed partly to low vacancy rates and limited available land. "You’ve got a lack of new land being made available for industrial development — especially on scale."As a result, land already rezoned and connected to essential services such as water, sewerage, and electricity was becoming scarcer and more expensive.Taverna-Turisan said while cos...
