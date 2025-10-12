Coal miners buoyant on future
South Africa’s major coal producers are betting that demand for the fossil fuel will remain strong even beyond the global 2050 net-zero target.Exxaro Resources CEO Ben Magara told Business Times on the sidelines of the Joburg Indaba this week that the group was looking to expand the life of its coal assets, which will outlast the group’s mining rights."We are looking for life extension opportunities because we can see coal demand both locally and globally going on for longer," he said.Coal remained the miner’s core business, which Magara described as "the goose that lays the golden eggs".He said Exxaro’s push to extend the life of its coal assets comes as global financial institutions are warming once more to financing coal projects."Lenders and insurance companies have come back and are excited about coal, so we are looking at all those options."But Magara said the company would still continue with its diversification strategy. In May, Exxaro announced the R11.6bn acquisition of as...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.