Cell C bets on prepaid boost from Pepkor and Shoprite
Cell C expects a big boost in prepaid subscribers from its revised deal with retailer Pepkor and a new partnership with Shoprite, says CEO Jorge Mendes. The company is also eyeing a new mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) contract with Absa.Cell C has signed an agreement with Pepkor — owner of Ackermans, Pep, Tekkie Town and Refinery — to add the mobile operator to FoneYam, its cellphone rental business. Pep has rented out more than 1.2-million entry- level smartphones in its stores."We’ve unlocked very strong commercials," Mendes told Business Times."We are already seeing some significant movement just in the last two months. We think there’s going to be some significant growth for us on prepaid… and that’s a seven-and-a-half-year agreement still. "Commercially, we’re in a very strong position to now get not just our share of growth that we didn’t have over the past two years, but even a disproportionate share of growth in some of the products."The mobile network operator has al...
