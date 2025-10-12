Beating bicycle theft with tech
In Stellenbosch, where cycling is part of the town’s lifeblood, stolen bikes are almost as common as wine tastings. But in recent months, owners have received WhatsApp alerts within seconds of their bikes being touched. And, within minutes, those bikes are recovered."We lose bicycles in Stellenbosch and we get them back in an average of 14 minutes," says Carinus Lemmer, who once earned national colours for cycling. The turnaround time is deliberate, he adds. "They can’t remove the unit in 14 minutes, because the person who steals a bicycle is not a professional. Then they have to break it, or melt it or hit it with a hammer. That devalues the bicycle, which they don’t want."The device behind this success is produced by his company, 3BO.MOBI, which he calls an "Assure-Tech stack" for cycling. Permanently bolted into the frame, the hardware combines motion detection with GSM connectivity."Motion detection is instant," says Lemmer. "It takes me about one-and-a-half second...
