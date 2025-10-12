African Bank forges ahead on SME lending
12 October 2025 - 07:43
South African lenders, banks and the government should introduce more flexible and creative options to increase access to credit for small businesses, says Edna Montse, African Bank group executive for transformation and stability.
Montse told Business Times this week while African Bank welcomed engagement with other stakeholders, it won’t "sit and wait until policy improves" to increase SME credit access...
