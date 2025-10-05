SA automakers could lose top spot in Africa
South Africa could lose its position as Africa’s dominant vehicle producer and consumption market, was the warning by executives at the Naamsa Autoweek conference in Gqeberha’s Coega industrial zone this week.They said stagnation would lead to South Africa being overtaken by continental peers that are ramping up industrialisation efforts."We are concerned to notice Morocco’s ambitions to manufacture 1-million vehicles in 2025, which was our stated objective under the South African automotive masterplan 2035," said Neale Hill, president of Ford Southern Africa.Morocco recently attracted a $5.6bn (R96.5bn) investment from China to build an EV factory, while Egypt and Kenya had invested R1bn and R15bn, respectively, to establish tyre manufacturing plants, he said. Goodbye GoodyearIn contrast, Hill said, Goodyear has closed its tyre plant in South Africa after 78 years, leaving 900 workers in Kariega unemployed.Moreover, he added, the new energy vehicle (NEV) roadmap was ...
