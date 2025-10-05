Minerals Council hits out at pay, productivity disparity
05 October 2025 - 09:38
The Minerals Council South Africa, which represents 90% of South Africa’s mining industry, says a "highly unionised" labour force has led to workers’ pay increase while productivity has declined.
In a note published this week in response to Stats SA’s Quarterly Employment Survey for the for the second quarter, the council said there was a "decoupling" between real gross earnings and labour productivity in mining...
