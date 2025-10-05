Government mulls 25% chrome ore export tax
05 October 2025 - 09:42
The government is considering a 25% tax on exports of raw chrome to protect the local ferrochrome industry, which is battling high electricity prices and has shed thousands of jobs.
Business Times understands that a draft growth and inclusion strategy — a framework to revive growth and create jobs in South Africa — is proposing the 25% tax on exports of chrome ore to keep domestic prices lower than international ones...
