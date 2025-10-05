Canal+ takes local content global
MultiChoice owner Canal+ Africa plans to export local content globally, a move that will expose the work of South African artists internationally, though royalties remain a contentious issue.The French entertainment giant owns Studio Canal, which finances, produces and distributes content. It boasts one of the largest libraries of European and American content, including as many as 9,000 movies and 9,400 other titles from 60 countries.Detailing some of the plans for the MultiChoice group, Canal+ Africa CEO David Mignot said in a recent interview that the aim is to export local content through Studio Canal. "Studio Canal is everywhere … they are the biggest seller of European content worldwide. So they are very open and already organised to sell."He singled out local productions such as Shaka Ilembe — a biopic on the founder of the Zulu Kingdom — and Spinners, a crime drama series focused on the extreme sport of motor spinning, as ripe for syndication to a global audien...
