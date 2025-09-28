Violent crime ‘deters investors, fuels brain drain’
28 September 2025 - 07:49
Standard Bank says crime is still top of mind for potential investors in South Africa but the government is making some headway in addressing the problem.
Thabani Ndwandwe, the newly appointed chief risk officer at the Standard Bank Group, told Business Times that the rule of law and safety were critical considerations for investors and talent. Crime concerns pushed skilled and educated personnel to other countries. ..
