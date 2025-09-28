FNB takes ATMs to spaza shops
28 September 2025 - 07:34
FNB says it has beefed up its physical presence in townships through AgencyPlus, a platform that brings banking services to the “underbanked” and is gaining traction within its broader African market.
CEO Harry Kellan said AgencyPlus allows SMEs, including spaza shops, to partner with the bank as an agent, offering ATM transactions such as withdrawing and depositing cash. This means customers can withdraw cash and perform other ATM related transactions at SMEs that have permission to use the platform...
