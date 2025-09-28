Discovery CEO Adrian Gore pushes back on crime pessimism
28 September 2025 - 07:59
Discovery CEO Adrian Gore (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/business/business/2025-09-14-medical-aid-premiums-still-climbing-warns-discovery-ceo-adrian-gore/) has admonished some of his fellow business leaders for promoting an overly dark and “corrosive” narrative that makes South Africa’s crime problem appear worse than it really is.
Gore, who is vice-president of Business Unity South Africa, said this distorted picture could undermine the work of the government-business partnership on boosting economic growth through a range of interventions. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.