Cilo Cybin seeks access to EU markets
Company to list on JSE’s main board on Monday while shifting focus offshore
28 September 2025 - 07:56
Cilo Cybin, which is listing on the JSE’s main board on Monday, is seeking entry into the European market. The company has applied for an EU good manufacturing practice (GMP) accreditation that will give it access to the region.
Cilo Cybin CEO Gabriel Theron said the company has shifted its focus offshore because of the regulatory grey area over the trade in cannabis. The group, which cultivates and supplies cannabis products, already has customers in Australia and is seeking clients in Germany..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.