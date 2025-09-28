Canal+ reveals big plans for MultiChoice
CEO David Mignot says goal is to attract between 50-million and 100-million subscribers, especially targeting Europe, Asia and Africa
28 September 2025 - 08:03
Canal+, the new owner of MultiChoice Group, has ambitious plans for pay-TV and wants to be in half the households in South Africa and the other African countries in which it operates.
After two years, the French entertainment giant this week took full control of Africa's biggest pay-TV operator in a deal valued at R55bn that will create an entertainment company with enough resources and scale to compete with the US giants that now dominate the global video content market. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.