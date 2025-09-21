Surge in over-50s tapping two-pot retirement system
Momentum Group says 350,000 people made withdrawals from their pension savings in the past year, almost one in five of whom are older than 50
21 September 2025 - 08:33
Insurance company Momentum Group has flagged a high rate of two-pot system withdrawals among members older than 50, after paying R5.4bn in claims in the year ended June.
The two-pot system allows people to dip into their savings before they reach retirement age or qualify for early retirement benefits...
