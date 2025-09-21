‘SA Tourism turmoil hinders growth’: Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa
But rollout of new e-visa system could be a breakthrough, conference hears
21 September 2025 - 08:32
South Africa will not attain the goal of attracting 15-million international visitors by 2029 unless South African Tourism (SAT) — the agency tasked with marketing the country — does its part to generate demand.
Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO of the Tourism Business Council, told Business Times at the Tourism Leadership Conference hosted by his organisation in Sun City that the private sector would continue marketing the country overseas but was limited in what it could do...
