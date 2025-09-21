Partnerships with business can unlock Africa’s potential: Mxolisi Mgojo
21 September 2025 - 07:30
Collaboration between the government and private sector is key to unlocking Africa’s potential, empowering youth-led SMEs and driving sustainable growth, says the B20 co-chair and president of Business Unity South Africa (Busa).
Mxolisi Mgojo spoke at the G20 Young Entrepreneurs’ Alliance (G20 YEA) Summit, an annual event held ahead of the G20 Leaders’ Summit that champions the causes of young entrepreneurs at local, national and international levels, connecting more than 500,000 entrepreneurs globally...
