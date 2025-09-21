MPC decision to hold rates slammed by the Left
21 September 2025 - 08:42
The central bank’s decision to keep the repo rate steady despite inflation easing closer to its target of 3%, has drawn mixed reaction from economists.
Duma Gqubule (https://www.timeslive.co.za/authors/duma-gqubule/), an independent economist, said the MPC's response to inflation proved that the central bank should play a role in the economy in supporting the government’s goal to grow the economy and create jobs...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.