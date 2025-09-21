Mall of Africa fuels Attacq growth
Company exits rest of Africa to focus on local properties
21 September 2025 - 08:16
In its first year of full ownership of the Mall of Africa, Attacq recorded sizeable growth in earnings, powered by high occupancy and rent collection rates, the entry of new brands and the refurbishment of existing stores.
The real estate investment trust posted an increase in distributable income per share, up 25.6% to 108.3c, and full-year dividend growth of 26.1% to 87c per share. It also reported a net operating income increase of 14%, supported by a 91.6% occupancy rate and 100% collection rate across all its properties...
