Emirates gives wings to job hunters
Gulf airline is recruiting in South Africa as it seeks to add 17,300 staff, from pilots to cabin crew and IT geeks
21 September 2025 - 08:47
Global aviation giant Emirates is on a hiring binge — and many of the 17,300 people it wants to recruit around the world in 350 roles will be South Africans.
The recruitment drive, announced in July, is a ray of light in a gloomy jobs picture in South Africa, where several multinationals have recently begun laying off hundreds of staff...
