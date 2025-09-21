Cash crunch could see G20 summit scaled down
21 September 2025 - 07:26
South Africa has secured R149m in sponsorships to support its G20 presidency, but a R153m budget shortfall remains, prompting parliamentary concern over the summit.
The department of international relations & cooperation (Dirco) said 90 of 133 scheduled meetings had taken place. But committee members questioned whether the presidency had delivered measurable outcomes — particularly from its engagement groups, which have now concluded...
