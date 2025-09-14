Sun International looks to bolster its digital betting business
14 September 2025 - 07:35
Sun International is seeking acquisitions in online-based gaming businesses as it ponders the revival of its land-based casinos, which are under pressure.
The owner of Sun City Resort, The Maslow Hotel, Meropa and GrandWest Casino wants to bolster its digital betting business as more people shift to digital platforms. In the half year to June, Sunbet group grew income 70.7% to R874m, primarily driven by a 128.7% increase in slots income, generated by increased customer activity and deposits. ..
