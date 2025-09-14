Public-private partnerships vital to tourism growth, investment meeting told
14 September 2025 - 07:39
Public-private partnerships (PPPs) took centre stage at the inaugural G20 Tourism Investment Summit in Cape Town this week, where infrastructure projects valued at R1bn were unveiled.
Eight infrastructure projects were highlighted, including God’s Window Skywalk in Mpumalanga, which is seeking a R200m investment, and the Hole in the Wall Resort in the Eastern Cape, which wants R141m...
