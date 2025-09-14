Medical aid premiums still climbing, warns Discovery CEO Adrian Gore
14 September 2025 - 07:32
Discovery CEO Adrian Gore says medical inflation is likely to come down in line with general inflation, but warns that the upward trend in premiums still persists.
This year, premiums across medical aid schemes have increased by between 9.3% and 12.8% with providers saying this is driven by ageing populations, increasing chronicity, and escalating technology costs. ..
