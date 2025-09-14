Ford recalls latest Ranger models over faulty brakes
14 September 2025 - 08:03
Ford Motor Company South Africa is recalling 5,676 Ford Ranger models in South Africa, Botswana, Namibia and Eswatini over faulty brakes, amid a series of global recalls over safety issues.
Ford said on Friday it was recalling 2025 and 2026 Ranger models — the majority of which are in South Africa (5,387), with 113 in Botswana, 157 in Namibia, and 19 in Eswatini...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.