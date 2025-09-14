E-commerce 'now the growth engine of retail'
14 September 2025 - 08:00
Despite increased competition from international e-commerce platforms, South Africans still prefer shopping on local e-commerce sites — with Takealot leading the pack. The country's total online sales are expected to surpass R130bn by year end.
Nearly half of shoppers say they frequently use South African platforms, ahead of international marketplaces at 9%, according to a report compiled by World Wide Worx. A majority — 56% — have never shopped on Chinese e-commerce platforms Shein or Temu, and only 5% report weekly purchases from these sites, the report said...
